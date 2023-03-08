1 644 8
About 9,000 Ukrainian defenders will undergo training in Germany this year, - Pistorius
By the end of the year, a total of 9,000 Ukrainian defenders will undergo training in Germany.
The Ministry of Defense of Germany announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.
"Defense Minister Pistorius announced the delivery of 18 German Leopard 2s to Ukraine by the end of this month and the training of about 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of the year," the report said.
