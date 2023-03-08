Fall in Ukraine’s GDP slowed down thanks to improvement of energy sector, - Svyrydenko

The fall in the gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine in February 2023 amounted to 26% (2%), which is better than the indicator of January - 32% (2%).

"In February 2023, economic activity was gradually restored, taking into account a significant reduction in the electricity deficit and a reduction in the duration of outages due to the resumption of operation of all available types of generation in the power system from mid-February," said First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

In particular, in February, compared to January of the current year, the situation in industrial production slightly improved thanks to the reduction of the pressure of such a factor as the shortage of electricity, taking into account the commissioning of nine nuclear units. In addition, in February, there were fewer missile strikes on electricity facilities than in January of this year, and their negative impact was offset by the greater adaptability of producers.

According to the estimates of the Ministry of Economy, the situation in many industries is improving. Thus, in the transport sector, there was a gradual recovery of activity in all key modes of transport, except for air transport, which cannot be restored due to hostilities. The situation in animal husbandry, which is gradually adapting to difficult operating conditions, has also slightly improved, in particular in the regions that were relatively less affected by the war and where farmers from the frontline areas relocated, expectations of business activity in the trade sector, which is sensitive to changes in demand, have significantly improved.

A gradual improvement of the situation is also observed in the construction sector. This happened due to the fact that construction works are being intensified in the de-occupied territories, in particular, on the restoration of destroyed or damaged residential, industrial, and infrastructure facilities.