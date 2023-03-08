Allies have provided Ukraine with about 150 billion euros of aid, of which 65 billion is military aid, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reported that the total cost of aid provided to Ukraine by allies during the full-scale war is about 150 billion euros.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Euro Integration.

"Over the past year, NATO allies have provided Ukraine with military and financial and economic support of about 150 billion euros, of which 65 billion is military aid," the Secretary General of the Alliance noted.

Stoltenberg also emphasized the need to increase the production of ammunition, and noted that this is exactly what will be discussed at the meeting. The Allies are preparing to agree on new ammunition stockpile standards in order to be able to replenish their own stockpiles and transfer them to Ukraine.

Read more: New Russian echelons with equipment and contingents are arriving in Belarus

"Allies in NATO have signed contracts with companies of the defense industrial complex to increase production, given the signals about our long-term needs - and I welcome this step. Some allies are launching joint projects and procurements for various types of ammunition and ammunition depots," he added. he.