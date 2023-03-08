NATO partners will train more than 11,000 Ukrainian soldiers by end of March, and more than 30,000 by end of year, - Borrell

The EU auxiliary training mission for Ukraine will complete the training of 11,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces by the end of March, and the number of trained military specialists will reach 30,000 by the end of the year.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell in Stockholm at a press conference following the informal meeting of defense ministers of EU member states.

He also proposed to allocate 1 billion euros from the EU peace fund for emergency supplies of ammunition to Kyiv.

"Our mission will train more than 11,000 people by the end of March," Borrell said.

According to him, the mission of the European Union will prepare crews for tanks that will be delivered to Ukraine from NATO member states.