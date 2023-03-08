EU’s decision on supply of ammunition to Ukraine is expected on March 20, - Borrell

The decision on the supply of 155 mm caliber ammunition by EU countries to Ukraine will be approved on March 20.

This was announced by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"After we listened to Reznikov, the message is very clear - in order for Ukraine to have peace, it must win this war. Therefore, we must continue to support Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces need our support, in particular with regard to artillery ammunition, and here time is extremely important We must not only deliver more, we must deliver faster. To do this, I proposed an approach based on three points that complement each other. The first is that we need a new support package from the European Peace Fund to compensate for the immediate supply of ammunition, which must come from national, already existing stockpiles. For this package, I offered the ministers EUR 1 billion from the European Peace Fund," the EU representative said.

Borrell called the second point a coordinated request by EU member states for the purchase of 155 mm ammunition, and the European Defense Agency will play a leading role in this.

"In this way, member states will restore their stocks, and there will also be an opportunity to continue supplying Ukraine. If we enter the market together, we will be able to reduce prices and reduce delivery times. And the European Peace Fund can support these efforts. For this, I proposed to mobilize 1 billion euros," the diplomat noted.

The third point he called the increase of the production capacities of the European defense industry to "satisfy the massive demand not only for Ukraine, but also for our armies."

We discussed it. And there was general approval of this procedure, but there is a question of costs. Everything needs to be discussed in detail, everyone agrees that it is necessary to move forward urgently, because everyone agrees on the goal, which is to support Ukraine as much as possible and as quickly as possible. And with the support of the Swedish Presidency, we will continue to seek agreement on the package at the next meeting on 20 March, when the Foreign and Defense Ministers can, I hope, take a concrete formal decision. Summarizing: three points - 2 billion euros to provide faster, more ammunition for Ukraine, support its army and resist the Russian invasion," Borrell stated.