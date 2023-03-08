Russians are conducting offensive actions in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on March 8, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The three hundred and seventy-eighth day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues. The Russian Federation does not give up its intentions regarding the occupation of Ukraine and continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression. The main efforts are focused on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

The enemy continues to violate the norms of International Humanitarian Law, continues to strike, carry out artillery shelling of civilian objects and houses of the civilian population.

During the day, the enemy carried out 22 airstrikes and also carried out 29 attacks from rocket salvo systems. In particular, the enemy used 1 unmanned aerial vehicle of the Shahed-136 type. The drone has been eliminated.

The threat of missile strikes remains throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The formation of offensive groups was not detected. During the current day, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Senkivka, Chernihiv region; Kharkivka and Atynske in Sumy region and Strelecha, Ternova, Vilcha, Kamianka, Dvorichna and Holubivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy continues to try to break through the defenses of our troops. Occupiers led unsuccessful offensive actions in the directions of Hryanikyvka, Spirne, and Bilohorivka. He carried out artillery shelling of a number of settlements. Among them are Vilshana, Kupiansk, Kislivka and Pershotravneve of Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Chervonopivka - Luhansk, as well as Novoselivka, Kolodiazi, Dibrova and Berestov in Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to advance in the direction of Bakhmut. Does not stop the assault on the city of Bakhmut. Our defenders repelled attacks in the districts of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivskoye. Zaliznyanske, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Kostyantynivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka, Druzhba and New York of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Kamianka, Severna, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, in particular, Oleksandropil, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region, came under enemy fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting defensive operations. Areas of more than 30 settlements near the contact line were shelled. Among them are Vremivka, Novosilka and Novopil of the Donetsk region, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia, as well as Zmiivka, Vesele, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lviv, Poniativka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Zelenivka and Dniprovske, Kherson region.

In the settlement of Kreminna, Luhansk region, a sharp increase in cases of eviction of local residents from their own private houses by representatives of the local occupying so-called "authority" with the support of the invading military personnel for the additional accommodation of newly arrived representatives of the Russian Armed Forces is recorded.

There is a sharp increase in the level of dissatisfaction with the actions of the leadership among those mobilized for the armed forces of the Russian Federation. The main reason for dissatisfaction is the increase in the number of cases of the use of those occupiers who were previously trained to serve in security units and do not have combat experience as attack aircraft. This leads to a sharp increase in the number of casualties, and the rearguards do not agree to die.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine made 11 strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers and 1 strike on the position of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex. Units of rocket troops and artillery hit the command post of the invaders during the day.