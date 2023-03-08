Russian occupiers began mass eviction of residents of Kreminna from their own homes, - General Staff
A sharp increase in cases of eviction of local residents from private houses is recorded in the occupied city of Kreminna, Luhansk region,
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The message states: "In the settlement of Kreminna, Luhansk region, a sharp increase in cases of eviction of local residents from their own private houses by representatives of the local occupying so-called "authorities" with the support of the invading military personnel for the additional accommodation of newly arrived representatives of the Russian Armed Forces has been recorded."
