Investigative experiment with use of weapons will be conducted in Kyiv, residents were warned about shots and traffic complications, - KCSA

On March 9, residents of Osokorki can hear the sounds of gunshots due to an investigative experiment

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the official Telegram channel of the KCSA.

"The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigative experiment with the use of small arms between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Tsentralnaya and 120-y Sadova Streets. Car traffic will be restricted in the event area. We ask residents to remain calm and not move in the event area investigative experiment on foot or by car without an urgent need," the city state administration writes.

Read more: Russians launched missile attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, - KCMA