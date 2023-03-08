"People were waiting for liberators, but f#cking invaders came" - pro-Russian ex-Motor Sich executive Boguslaev seized grain in Berdiansk port. AUDIO

Journalists have released new recordings of ex-Motor Sich CEO Boguslaev, in which he complains that Russian occupiers are looting property and grain belonging to his companies. Some of recordings are published for first time.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was announced in a new investigation by Schemes. Radio Svoboda.

Journalists made public the recordings of telephone conversations between Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, then president of Motor Sich JSC, and representatives of the Russian military-industrial complex during the full-scale war. In the recordings, Bohuslaev expresses to his Russian interlocutors his wish that Russian President Vladimir Putin would bring the occupation of Ukraine to an end, complains about the missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia because they hit the aircraft plant he heads, is outraged by the looting by the occupiers, and at the same time continues to negotiate with Russian business partners on the secret supply of engines for military helicopters to Russia through third countries, in particular, through China.

The journalists received these records from law enforcement sources, analyzed and compared them with the events of the time, and further verified them with the help of the expertise of the National Center for Media Expertise in the United States.

In March 2022, according to the records, Bohuslaev complained to his Russian contacts that the Russian army had illegally taken away agricultural equipment and grain stored at his Island enterprise in Kherson region.

"I can neither sow nor plow. No, it's a complete bullshit. We should not be afraid to talk about it. Not on TV. It's a shame, f***, that I'm still talking on TV. But to whisper, to say that stop, f***, so that rumors spread through the army that this is not the way to do things. People are outraged. The people were waiting for liberators, but the f***ing occupiers came," Boguslaev complained in a conversation with Sitnov.

In a conversation with Sitnov, Boguslayev also complained that grain is being stolen from his elevator in Berdiansk. "I have the 9th berth. I bought it. 9 in the port of Berdiansk. They took all the computers, f#ck, they took the bread from the elevators. It's someone else's. I took it for storage. They took everything and took it away. It's not clear. It's not clear at all. I'm in fucking shock. I didn't think they could. We can do this. They must have conspired with the f#cking bandits."

To which Sitnov said: "War is war".

As a reminder, on October 22, 2022, the SSU reported that it had detained Motor Sich President Bohuslaiev on suspicion of working for Russia.

Later, the SSU reported evidence of Boguslaev's cooperation with Russia.

According to Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov, the SSU had been wiretapping Boguslaev since 2019 and knew about his ties to Russia.

Journalists of "Schemes" found that Boguslaev has Russian citizenship.