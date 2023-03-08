On Wednesday, March 8, Russians shelled Nikopol - 2 children and 4 adults wounded - RMA

On Wednesday, March 8, Nikopol district of Dnipro region came under enemy fire from heavy artillery and "Grad" missiles.

it is reported by Dnipro Regional Military Administration.

Russians shelled the city of Nikopol, as well as Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

Six people were injured in the shelling, all of them from Nikopol: An 11-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, three women and a man. The adults are between 40 and 74 years old. The wounded are in moderate condition.

"24 private houses were damaged in the city. One of them caught fire. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire. 7 outbuildings were damaged. 20 solar panels were smashed. 4 power lines and 2 gas pipelines were damaged," the UMA added.

In other communities that came under enemy fire, there were no casualties. The consequences of the attacks are still being clarified.

