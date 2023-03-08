Mass protests have been taking place in Tbilisi for two days. Police pushed protesters away from parliament, detentions began
In Georgia, police began snatching protesters out of crowd.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by RBK-Ukraine
In the evening of March 8, police pushed the protesters away from the parliament. The police snatched the most active ones out of the crowd.
In addition, they brought in new water cannons and fire trucks, and reinforced the police cordons. Law enforcement officers are shooting in the air with pneumatic weapons, and when the police started throwing stun grenades, one of the protesters' clothes caught fire.
