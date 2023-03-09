I am grateful to everyone who holds Ukrainian flag in Tbilisi, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked everyone who holds Ukrainian flag and sings our anthem in squares of Georgia.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he stated it in his evening video address at the end of the 378th day of the full-scale war.

"I want to thank everyone who has been holding Ukrainian flags in the squares and streets of Georgia these days. I want to thank you for our national anthem that was played in Tbilisi. This is respect for Ukraine, and I want to express my sincere respect for Georgia," he said.

According to the President, there is no Ukrainian who would not wish success to a friendly Georgia.

He expressed confidence that Georgia and Moldova, like Ukraine, will be in the European Union.

"All free nations of Europe deserve this," Zelenskyy added.

