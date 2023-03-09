ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Occupiers launched massive missile attack on Odesa region, energy infrastructure object was hit, residential buildings were damaged

In Odesa, as a result of a massive missile strike, an energy infrastructure facility was hit.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by the head of Odesa RMA, Maksym Marchenko, on Teleram.

"As a result of the massive missile attack, missiles hit the energy infrastructure of the region, as well as damaged residential buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Currently, power supply restrictions are in effect. According to the results of the air defense units, the missiles were shot down. Combat work continues, right now a second wave is expected, so I ask the residents of the region to stay in shelters!" he wrote.

