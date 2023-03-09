AFU repelled more than 110 attacks by occupiers in five directions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled more than 110 enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

The three hundred and seventy-ninth day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The main efforts of the enemy continue to be focused on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmutsk, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

Last day, our soldiers repelled more than 110 attacks on them.

The enemy continues to violate the norms of International Humanitarian Law, continues to strike, carry out artillery attacks on civilian objects and houses of the civilian population, and tries to destroy the critical infrastructure of our state.

Information about the night rocket attack will be made public a little later. And during the previous day, the enemy carried out 25 airstrikes, 2 missile strikes, and also carried out 32 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The formation of offensive groups was not detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions. At the same time, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Senkivka, the Chernihiv region; Kharkivka and Atynske of the Sumy region, and Strilecha, Ternova, Vilcha, Kamianka, Dvorichna, and Holubivka of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Hrianikyvka, Spirne, and Bilohorivka. He carried out artillery fire on more than 15 settlements. Among them are Vilshana, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Pershotravneve, Pishchane, and Cherneshchyna of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Chervopopivka of the Luhansk region, as well as Novoselivka, Kolodyazi, Dibrova, Berestove, Yampil, Siversk, Rozdolivka, and Yahidne in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers do not stop their assaults in the direction of the city of Bakhmut. Our defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Oleksandro-Shultyne settlements. More than 10 settlements, in particular, Zaliznyanske, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Diliivka, Druzhba, New York, and Northern Donetsk region, were hit by enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Kamianka, Severne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Mariinka, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region. Areas of 20 settlements were hit by enemy shelling. Among them are Oleksandropil, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Pobeda, Prychistevka, and Neskuchne of the Donetsk region.

The enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Areas of more than 30 settlements were shelled. In particular, these are Vremivka, Novosilka, and Novopil in the Donetsk region, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Temyrivka, Olhivske, Chervone, Staroukrainka, Charivne and Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia, as well as Zmiivka, Vesele, Mykolayivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Poniativka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Dniprovske, Kachkarivka, Chervony Maiak, Tiahynka, Tokarivka, and Fedorivka of the Kherson region.

According to preliminary information, the armed forces of the Russian Federation have almost used up the entire supply of artillery ammunition, located in warehouses in the central part of Russia. At present, the movement of ammunition from warehouses located in other regions of Russia to the territory of the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine is being observed. This significantly increases delivery times. There is also an unsatisfactory state and quality of new batches of ammunition due to improper storage and violation of service rules and regulations. Almost 50% of them have visible signs of rust damage. In the conditions of intense hostilities and the existing unsatisfactory state of ammunition, one should expect their shortage in the artillery units of the Russian army within the next 2-3 months.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers and struck the position of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.

And our rocket launchers and gunners struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel and inflicted fire damage on the command post of one of the units of the Russian army.