Zaporizhzhia NPP is completely de-energized due to shelling by Russians, - "Energoatom"

Today, March 9, 2023, at 03:53 a.m., the last line of communication between the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and the Ukrainian power system was cut off as a result of rocket attacks by the Rashtists.

This was reported by "Energoatom", Censor.NET reports.

"Currently, the station is de-energized and has gone into blackout mode for the sixth time during the occupation, the 5th and 6th power units are being put into a cold state, 18 diesel generators have been switched on to power the ZNPP's own needs. Fuel for their work remains for 10 days. The countdown has begun.

If it is impossible to renew the external power supply of the station during this time, an accident with radiation consequences for the whole world may occur," the message reads.

As noted, all domestic nuclear power plants located on the territory controlled by Ukraine have unloaded their capacity due to the threat of missile attacks. As of 06:30 a.m., all power units provide a total of 4,700 MW to the power system.

Due to the occupation of the plant and the interference of Rosatom representatives in its work, the possibilities of the Ukrainian side to maintain the ZNPP in a safe mode are significantly limited.

"Currently, the actions of the entire international community are urgently needed to remove racist terrorist groups from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, transfer it to the full control of a competent legitimate operator - Ukrainian Energoatom, and restore the conditions for maintaining the nuclear, radiation and physical safety of the nuclear facility," added in " Energoatom".

