Russian missile killed at least five people in Lviv region, - RMA. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The rocket hit a residential building. Three men and two women who were at home died. There may still be people under the rubble.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv RMA, Maksym Kozytsky, Censor.NET informs.

In the Zolochiv district, an enemy rocket fell in a residential area. A fire started. It has already been extinguished.

"At this moment, we know of four dead people. They are four adults. Two men and two women. They were at home at the time of the rocket's fall. The debris is still being sorted out. There may be other people under them," he wrote on Telegram.

Later, the head of the RMA reported that the number of dead had increased to 5 people.

"The body of another man, born in 1963, was discovered under the rubble. My condolences to the family," he said.

Kozytskyi added that the fire destroyed three residential buildings, three cars, a garage, and several outbuildings.

"I asked and continue to ask: do not ignore the air alarm!" he urged.









