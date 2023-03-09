ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 156,120 people (+590 per day), 303 planes, 3,441 tanks, 2,465 artillery systems, 6,736 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of March 9, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 156,120 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.03.23 are approximately :

  • personnel - about 156,120 (+590) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 3441 (+5) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 6736 (+13) units,
  • artillery systems - 2465 (+2) units,
  • MLRS- 488 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 254 (+1) units,
  • aircraft - 303 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 289 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2098 (+3),
  • cruise missiles - 873 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5331 (+1) units,
  • special equipment - 237 (+1).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

