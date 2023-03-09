Russians ransacked Kyiv with everything from "Shahed" to cruise missiles. They were hit with "Kinzhal", - KCMA

During almost 7 hours of air alert, the Russians released almost all types of their air weapons on the capital of Ukraine.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians have released almost all types of their air weapons - from Shahed barrage munitions to almost all names of cruise missiles," he said.

Popko noted that the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense shot down "Shahed" and cruise missiles.

"But, unfortunately, an aeroballistic missile of the type "Kinzhal" (preliminary information) hit the infrastructure object," the head of the KCMA wrote.

According to preliminary information, two people were injured and cars were damaged by rocket debris in the Sviatoshyn district.