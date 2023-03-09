Occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, rockets, and artillery, 2 people died, 4 were injured

The night and morning in the Dnipropetrovsk region were extremely difficult.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and missiles. The "arrivals" are in the Dnipro, Pavlohrad, Kryvy Rih, and Nikopol districts.

Previously, due to this mass attack, one person died, two were injured.

Energy infrastructure and industrial enterprises were damaged. There is serious destruction. Appropriate services are working on the ground. Fires are tamed and the consequences of the attacks are eliminated," the message reads.

In addition, the enemy continued artillery shelling. He visited the Nikopol region - the Chervonohrihorivka district and the city of Nikopol. In total, he fired almost 40 shells.

"A 34-year-old man died as a result of artillery fire. A 28-year-old woman and a 19-year-old boy were injured. They were hospitalized. The enemy attacks caused several fires in the area," he added.

It is noted that the survey of territories is ongoing everywhere. The information is being clarified.

