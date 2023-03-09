Air defense forces destroyed 34 cruise missiles and 4 "Shahed" UAVs, - Zaluzhny

As a result of organized countermeasures, 8 Kh-31P and Kh-59 guided air missiles did not reach their targets.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Censor.NET reports.

"This night, the enemy launched a massive missile attack on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

Made 81 launches of missiles from different bases:

- 28 launches of Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles;

- 20 launches of Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles;

- 6 launches of Kh-22 air-based cruise missiles;

- 6 launches of Kh-47 "Kinzhal" air-based cruise missiles;

- 8 launches of guided air missiles: 2 – Kh-31P; 6 – Kh-59;

- 13 launches of S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles," the message reads.

According to Zaluzhny, the occupiers also launched 8 "Shahed-136/131" attack UAVs.

"The forces and means of the 3C Air Force of Ukraine in cooperation with the units of other Components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 34 cruise missiles from 48 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, "Kalibr", as well as 4 "Shahed-136/131" UAVs. As a result of the organized countermeasures, 8 Kh-31P and Kh-59 guided air missiles did not reach their goals," concluded the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

