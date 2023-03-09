Russians struck for first time with missiles of various types, this time they released 6 "Kinzhal", - Ihnat

The Russian invaders launched a massive bombardment of Ukraine with missiles of various types.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said this during the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The attack is really large-scale and really for the first time with missiles of different types, "Daggers" this time. As many as six. Six "Daggers" were launched by the enemy in total. Different planes were used - strategic, long-range aviation, MiG-31, etc.," he said.

According to Ignat, the Russians launched 81 missiles, including 28 launches of Kh-101, and Kh-555 cruise missiles and 20 launches of Kalibr from three launchers from the Black Sea.

Also, the occupiers launched 6 Kh-22 missiles, 6 "Daggers" and 8 launches of guided air missiles, which are released mainly from the Su-35 (Kh-31, Kh-59).

"And 13 launches of the S-300 along a ballistic trajectory, over front-line cities. And 8 Shahed UAVs," Ignat added.

