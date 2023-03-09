In morning, occupiers launched rocket attack on Shostka, enterprise and residential buildings were damaged, - Sumy RMA

Вчора ввечері росіяни здійснили артилерійський обстріл громади на Сумщині, а сьогодні вранці завдали ракетного удару по Шостці.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The night and morning in Sumy Oblast were restless.

After 09:00 p.m., artillery shelling (4 "arrivals") was carried out on the territory of the Seredino-Buda district. There are no losses.

During the night, the defense forces of the Sumy region recorded flights of enemy UAVs of the "Shahed" type in the northern and central parts of the region.

In the morning, the enemy launched a rocket attack on Shostka (3 arrivals). There is a hit in one of the city's enterprises. Residential buildings were also damaged. "Preliminarily, there are no victims," the message reads.

