Russians in Bakhmut region were reinforced by units of airborne and mechanized troops, - Cherevaty

During the day, 41 combat clashes took place in the Bakhmut direction, 127 Russian occupiers were killed. Another 135 were injured.

This was stated by Serhii Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Bakhmut will continue to be the main direction of the enemy's attack. Only for this day there along the entire line of the Bakhmut front: Horikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, in Bakhmut itself, Ivanovske, Aleksandro-Shultyne - everywhere the enemy struck with different types of artillery. A total of 128 strikes were carried out in this direction, 20 shellings were carried out in the area of Bakhmut itself," he said.

According to Cherevaty, 41 combat clashes took place in the Bakhmut direction during the day, 19 of which were in the area of the city of Bakhmut.

"127 enemies were killed, 135 were wounded of various degrees," the spokesman added.

"In general, the tactics of their actions are mainly small tactical infantry groups, first of all "Wagner", they use less armored vehicles.

Recently, we have observed that they have been strengthened by units of airborne and mechanized troops. They are also provided with artillery support by the regular army," he explained.

Cherevaty added that the enemy had lost a large number of armored vehicles and was forced to use even those old types that had been decommissioned.

Read more: Relevance of keeping Bakhmut is constantly growing, - Syrsky