Poland agreed together with Slovakia to hand over MiG-29 to Ukraine, it’s time to make decision, - Minister of Defense Nagy

The Minister of Defense of Slovakia, Jaroslav Nagy, stated that Poland is ready for the joint transfer of MiG-29 to Ukraine, and it is time for the Slovak government to make an appropriate decision.

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"I confirm that Poland has officially agreed to send the MiG together. At the meeting of defense ministers of the EU member states on Wednesday in Sweden, the Polish colleague confirmed that his country will agree to the joint progress of Slovakia and Poland in transferring to Ukraine the surplus MiG-29s of both countries," the message reads.

Nagy noted that Polish President Duda confirmed his country's readiness to act in an interview with CNN.

"I think it's time to make a decision. People are dying in Ukraine, we can really help them, there is no place for Slovak politicization. This is inhumane and irresponsible," the minister concluded.

