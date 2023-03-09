Poland transferred 10 more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, - Minister of Defense Blaszczak

Training of Ukrainian servicemen on Leopard 2 tanks was completed in Poland, and Ukraine received the remaining 10 of the 14 promised units of equipment.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP, this was stated by the Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak.

"We support Ukraine within the international coalition. In addition to 14 Polish Leopard tanks, this battalion also includes four tanks from Canada, eight tanks from Norway, and six from Spain," the minister said.

Blaschak added that he is negotiating with his Spanish colleague Margarita Robles regarding the possible provision of more tanks to Ukraine - "perhaps four more."

"So we are certainly dealing with a battalion of heavy tanks, which in the case of the Polish side have already been transferred, and in the case of our allies will be transferred to Ukraine in a very short time," he concluded.

