Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation about today’s shelling: "Strike of revenge" for Bryansk region

The Ministry of Defense of Russia commented on today’s massive shelling of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.

"In response to the terrorist actions in the Bryansk region, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation inflicted a massive retaliatory strike," the message reads.

The Ministry of Defense of the occupying country reported that as a result of the strike, "key elements of the military infrastructure of Ukraine, enterprises of the defense-industrial complex, as well as the energy facilities that provide them" were hit.

Earlier, Russian mass media claimed that about 50 "saboteurs" took hostages of villagers in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, and a battle is underway.ФСБ Росії заявила про "українських націоналістів", які "порушили державний кордон" у Брянській області РФ.

The General Staff announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct combat operations exclusively on the territory of Ukraine.

The State Border Service reported that information about a "Ukrainian SRG" on the territory of the Russian Federation is an informational provocation by the aggressor.

Russian dictator Putin called the incident in the Bryansk region a "terrorist attack".