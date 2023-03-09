Director of IAEA Grossi on situation at ZNPP: This cannot continue

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called on IAEA employees to commit to protecting the nuclear safety of the ZNPP.

"The Zaporizhzhia NPP is again operating on emergency diesel - the last line of defense. This is the sixth time - let me repeat the SIXTH time - the ZNPP has completely lost its external power supply and is forced to operate in this emergency mode. Let me remind you that this is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. What are we doing? How can we sit here in this room this morning and let that happen? This cannot continue," Grossi said.

He noted that as a result of nighttime rocket fire, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was completely de-energized. Now the station works on diesel generators. Diesel fuel at the site will be enough for 15 days of work. Two of the six units that were in hot shutdown mode are now in cold shutdown mode.

"Every time we roll the dice. And if we let it go on over and over again, one day our luck will run out," Grossi added.

He called on the IAEA staff to commit to protecting the nuclear safety of the ZNPP. He also informed that he continues urgent consultations and contacts.