American Marines and pilots of American fighters are studying the technologies of driving so as not to repeat the experience of Russians from Tiktok, where Ukrainian soldiers throw grenades from drones.

This is stated in New York Times, Censor.NET reports with reference to Babel.

Ten days have taken place in Southern California. The fighters from the third and seventh regiments of the US Marine Corps spoke opponents for each other and worked out the battle on the "islands" chain, whose role was played by several military bases. The infantrymen, according to NYT, were looking for "the best way to fight against China in its own territory and win."

Marines study the latest methods of combat. You can not use phones and radios - spy satellites can shine them and pass coordinates for rockets.

During the exercises, Americans pay attention to changes in the Army of China: it increases naval forces from year to year and operates with shock groups where the aircraft carrier is accompanied by destroyers and other warships.

Marines are preparing to fight on the islands located for hundreds or thousands of kilometers from each other. They probably will not be able to replenish the stocks - so now they learn to catch rabbits during training.

"Marine infantry watches carefully about how combatants use such small drones and drones-Kamikadze in Ukraine. The next day, General Berger went to Air Base nearby, to the city of Huma, Arizona. The fight against drones is not to finish the brothers as in the video from Tik -Tok, where Ukrainian military from quadcopter is thrown into Russian small grenades, "NYT writes.

Everything that the Marines have learned will be useful for the new unit - the 12 coastal regiment of the Marines, which should be created in Okinava in 2025. It will be located closest to the chain of islands in the Pacific, which can again become a battlefield.