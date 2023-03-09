Fighters from Poland and Slovakia will strengthen Armed Forces, but F -16 are needed - air forces

MiG-29 fighters from Poland and Slovakia will strengthen the combat capability of the aircraft park, which are now in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

This was stated by a spokesman of the Air Force Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"Much depends on their (fighter jets) condition. But any help with this equipment is definitely good news for us. Because we will be able to increase the combat capability of the fleet of aircraft that we have today," he said.

Ihnat reminded that MiG-29 aircraft are currently in service with the Armed Forces. Together with Su-27 fighters, they perform combat missions.

These aircraft periodically require new parts that are no longer manufactured. Therefore, according to the spokesman of the Air Force, the MiGs transferred by Poland and Slovakia will provide, in particular, a supply of donor spare parts, which will help maintain our aircraft in combat condition. Therefore, even in a small amount, MiGs from partners will help to keep our aviation in combat condition.

At the same time, Ihnat noted that the enemy has a several times larger aviation group, so Ukraine now needs better equipment than the MiG-29.

"The MiG-29 does not have a wide range of weapons that can effectively confront the enemy in the air and destroy ground targets. This aircraft uses old Soviet weapons. That's why we need western planes like the F16. This is, first of all, to protect our Ukrainian skies from aerial terrorism with cruise missiles of various types, which were used to attack Ukraine today. Because it is the western equipment, the western fighters, thanks to their powerful radars and their latest missiles, that are able to effectively oppose both "Shahed" and cruise missiles," he explained.

Also, according to him, Western planes are necessary to drive away from our borders the Russian aviation, which launches winged aerial bombs that have "wings" and fly tens of kilometers.

"Russian jets do not enter the damage zone of our air defense and launch these bombs, which are a new challenge for us.

It is necessary to use long-range anti-aircraft missile complexes. Modern fighters are necessary to prevent the appearance of Russian aircraft near our borders," he said.

The planes, Ignat noted, will also help disrupt the logistics of supplying the enemy with fuel and lubricants and ammunition to the occupied territories. And this will help to de-occupy Ukrainian lands.

We will remind you that earlier the Minister of Defense of Slovakia, Jaroslav Nagy, said that Poland is ready for a joint transfer of MiG-29 to Ukraine, and it is time for the Slovak government to make a corresponding decision.