Ukraine is becoming "combat laboratory" for testing Iranian weapons, - CNN

Ukraine is becoming a "combat laboratory" for testing Iranian weapons.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN, this was stated by a high-ranking representative of the US Ministry of Defense.

"Everyone should be prepared for what the threat scenarios will look like when Iran takes the tactics, methods and procedures it learned in Ukraine and starts using these coercive tactics here (in the Middle East. - Ed.)," he said.

The official added that Russia is ready to transfer advanced technology to Iran in order to receive Iranian "lethal aid."

