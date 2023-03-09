Slovenian parliament refused to recognize Russia as sponsor of terrorism

The Slovenian parliament’s foreign policy committee has rejected a proposal by the opposition Democratic Party for a resolution that would recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The Democrats who introduced this proposal claimed that by adopting the resolution, Slovenia would condemn Russia's attacks on Ukrainian civilians, civilian buildings and key energy infrastructure facilities, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Euro Integration".

"We will demonstrate our support for the Ukrainian people, who are showing incredible courage in defending their homeland and fighting for the universal values of freedom and democracy, and at the same time condemn the Russian invasion," they said.

But even before the vote in the committee, the ruling coalition opposed it, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia, Tanja Fajon, said that any initiative to add Russia to the list of countries sponsoring terrorism would be "equivalent to punishing the entire Russian people."

Instead, the parliamentary committee unanimously supported a statement condemning the Russian war in Ukraine and calls to continue providing assistance to Kyiv and advocate for a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia separately explained that there is no category or list of countries that support terrorism in either European or Slovenian legislation. Relevant resolutions have been adopted by only seven EU member states, and even in the USA, where there are legal grounds to declare states sponsors of terrorism, Russia is not included in this list.

The opposition called the Foreign Ministry's statement "inert," while Democratic MP and former Slovenian Foreign Minister Anje Logar said that diplomatic pressure on Russia should be increased as well as sanctions.