Russia now has resources to continue intense war for two years, - Lithuanian intelligence

Director of the Second Department of Operational Services at the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania, Elegius Paulaviius, urged not to let down vigilance, as Russia has not yet suffered a setback in the war.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Delfi.

"Despite consistent and comprehensive assistance to Ukraine, we must constantly monitor how this conflict develops. Without a doubt, we want the victory of Ukraine, the defeat of the aggressor, but today we cannot reassure ourselves that Russia is losing the war, that it is weak, that the danger has decreased," Paulavičius emphasized.

He emphasized that "Ukraine has not yet won, and Russia has not been defeated" and added that although the decision to start the war was a strategic mistake of Russia, it has the resources to continue the war.

"The war will cost Moscow dearly. But Russia has occupied and currently controls 1/5 of the territory of Ukraine. It does not seem that it has lost its determination to act further. In addition, Russia has enough resources for a long war," Paulavičius explained.

At the same time, he clarified that Russia now has the resources to continue an intensive war for two years. We are not talking about the quality of resources, but old equipment also causes great damage. And there are more Russian soldiers now than at the beginning of the war.

"That's why comprehensive military, political and economic assistance to Ukraine will remain vital for achieving victory," Paulavičius concluded.