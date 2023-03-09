European Union has included Ukraine in joint gas procurement program, - European Commissioner Simson

The European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, confirmed that Ukraine is included in the new EU program for the joint purchase of gas.

"We have integrated Ukraine into the joint gas procurement platform, which will provide an additional 2 billion cubic meters of gas," said the European Commissioner during a speech at a meeting of the Commission on Industry, Research and Energy of the European Parliament, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

Joint gas purchases are a new EU tool created to limit spikes in energy prices due to the cessation of supplies from Russia. Now the countries of the European Union will organize joint purchases of gas on a regular basis in order to provide the bloc with a sufficient amount of fuel both for the next heating season and for future ones.

The first tenders for the purchase of gas will be announced in April. The first contracts with suppliers will be signed in June.

There are already proposals from more than 50 companies from all over the world regarding cooperation with the European Union within the framework of the platform. On the European side, industrial companies are ready to participate in joint procurement.

According to the Vice President of the European Commission, Maros Šefković, the total demand of the 27 members of the bloc and three neighboring countries - Ukraine, Moldova, and Serbia - will amount to 24 billion cubic meters per year for the next three years.