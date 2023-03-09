Procedure for Ukraine’s accession to NATO will be approved at summit in Vilnius, - PO

The President’s Office hopes to approve the procedure for Ukraine’s accession to NATO at the Alliance summit in Vilnius in July.

This was stated by the deputy head of the PO Andriy Sybiha, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Euro Integration".

"The document (which concerns Ukraine. - Ed.) must definitely be approved at the NATO summit. We need an answer to our application for joining NATO. Therefore, this document should define a clear path for us to join, without additional procedural steps," he said.

