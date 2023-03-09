Enemy does not stop trying to surround Bakhmut, tries to advance in 5 directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. 03/09/2023.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The 379th day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues. The enemy does not stop trying to surround the city of Bakhmut, with subsequent access to the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The main efforts are focused on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

Today, the Russian Federation launched another massive missile attack on the critical infrastructure of our country and the homes of the civilian population. There is a hit. Peaceful people died. The Russian aggressor does not give up his intentions regarding the occupation of Ukraine. Not having significant success on the battlefield, the enemy continues to use terror tactics, thereby grossly violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law.

In total, during the day, the enemy launched 84 missiles of various bases. 34 missiles were destroyed by our defenders, 8 more did not reach their targets. The enemy also carried out 12 airstrikes, in particular, used 8 Shahed-136 type UAVs, half of which were shot down. The level of missile threat remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

Read more: Procedure for Ukraine’s accession to NATO will be approved at summit in Vilnius, - PO

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The Russian Federation maintains a military presence on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, but the formation of offensive groups has not been detected. At the same time, the enemy continues engineering equipment in the border areas of the Kursk region. During the day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling of Yelina settlements of Chernihiv region; Atynske, Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Strelecha, Krasne, Vovchansk, and Bolohivka of the Kharkiv region.

The enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our troops on the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. He carried out artillery shelling of settlements, among them - Dvorichna, Hrianikyvka, Zapadne, Kislivka and Berestove in the Kharkiv region; Nevske and Chervonopivka in the Luhansk region, as well as Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop the assault on the city of Bakhmut. Our defenders repelled numerous attacks in the Bakhmut and Ivanivsky districts. In particular, Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, and Mayorsk of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariinka, Pobieda and Vuhledar settlements of the Donetsk region. In particular, Avdiivka, Vodane, Heorhiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Neskuchne of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

Read more: Russia now has resources to continue intense war for two years, - Lithuanian intelligence

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting defensive operations. Areas of settlements near the contact line were shelled, in particular: Novosilka and Novopil of Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Mykhailivka of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

In some localities of the temporarily occupied Kherson region, looting by the Russian invaders has intensified. The occupiers are taking away looted property, household appliances, and lorries from Hola Prystan and Nova Zburivka, which were used to deliver ammunition to their units.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 7 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. During the day, units of missile troops and artillery hit the control post, 6 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, 2 logistics centers, 3 ammunition depots, a EW station, and an anti-aircraft missile complex at a firing position," the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states.