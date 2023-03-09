US introduced sanctions against companies from China that supplied Iran with parts for "Shaheds"

The United States has imposed sanctions on a Chinese network of companies that supplied aerospace parts to an Iranian company involved in the production of drones used by Tehran to attack oil tankers and exported to Russia.

This is stated in a statement on the website of the US Ministry of Finance, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Euro Integration".

According to the ministry, the chain, based in China, is responsible for selling and shipping thousands of aerospace components, including components that could be used for UAVs, to the Iran Aircraft Industry Company (HESA).

HESA participated in the production of the Shahed-136 UAV model, which Iran used to attack oil tankers and exported to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

HESA was sanctioned back in 2008 for being owned or controlled by Iran's Ministry of Defense and Rear Support, and for providing support to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"Iran is directly involved in the casualties among the Ukrainian civilian population that are the result of Russia's use of Iranian UAVs in Ukraine," said US Deputy Treasury Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

"The United States will continue to fight Iran's global procurement networks that supply Russia with deadly UAVs for use in its illegal war in Ukraine," he added.