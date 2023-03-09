128 attacks and 41 combat engagements took place in Bakhmut area over last day - Cherevatyi

Russian troops shell Bakhmut and its suburbs with multiple launch rocket systems.

As informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform, this was stated by the spokesman for the Eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Cherevatyi, on the air of the national telethon "News United".

"The enemy continues to try to conduct assault operations both in the area of Bakhmut itself and in the vicinity of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubove-Vasylivka, Bakhmut itself, Ivanivske and other localities. They are shelling with multiple rocket launchers and artillery, in particular, 128 attacks and 41 combat engagements took place over the last day," said Cherevatyi.

He added that the Russians lost 127 servicemen in killed and 125 wounded in action in the Bakhmut sector.

Read more: Enemy does not stop trying to surround Bakhmut, tries to advance in 5 directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine