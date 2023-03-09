Kyslytsia about Russia: A country that commits war crimes cannot chair UN Security Council

Russia, which is committing war crimes and bombing Ukrainian cities, cannot preside over UN Security Council, emphasizes Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to UN, Serhiy Kyslytsia.

He addressed all heads of diplomatic missions (except Russia) in the Security Council with a question: "If Russian missiles hit your cities, will you allow Russia to preside over the Security Council?", informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

In addition, Kyslytsia posted tweets in Spanish, Italian and Polish and tagged media outlets that publish in the respective languages, asking a rhetorical question: "Will Nebenzia, a Kremlin dictator's envoy accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity, preside over the UN Security Council? Would you allow a professional criminal to preside over the supreme court?"

Kyslytsia illustrated his tweets with photos of the Permanent Representatives of the Security Council member states. The portrait of Vasiliy Nebenzia shows blood running down his face.

The presidency of the UN Security Council is rotated among the members of the Security Council every month. In January, Japan held the presidency, in February - Malta, in March - Mozambique, in April - Russia, in May - Switzerland, and in June - the UAE. The UN Security Council consists of 15 countries: five permanent members (the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, and the Soviet Union, whose seat was taken by Russia) and 10 countries elected for two years, currently Albania, Malta, Japan, Switzerland, Ecuador, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Ghana, Mozambique, and Gabon.