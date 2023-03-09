European Commissioner for Energy Simson calls for abandonment of liquefied Russian gas: asks not to sign new contracts

European Union countries and companies should not sign new contracts for purchasing Russian liquefied natural gas.

It was stated by European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LeagueBusinessInform.

The agency notes that Russian liquefied natural gas supplies to Europe increased last year to 22 billion cubic meters, up from about 16 billion cubic meters in 2021.

"I call on all member states and all companies to stop buying Russian LNG and not to sign any new gas contracts with Russia after the expiration of existing contracts," Simson said in the European Parliament.

According to her, this could also reassure other gas suppliers with whom Europe is trying to negotiate.

"We can and should get rid of Russian gas as soon as possible, without forgetting the security of our supplies," Simson said.

Russia still supplies some pipeline gas to Europe through Ukraine, which will amount to 20 billion cubic meters this year if current flows remain stable.

The International Energy Agency has warned that if Moscow cuts these supplies, China buys more LNG on world markets, and the next winter is extremely cold, Europe could face fuel shortages. It is therefore crucial that governments continue their efforts to save energy and develop renewable energy sources.