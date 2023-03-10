Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately creates critical situations at Ukraine’s nuclear facilities with shelling

Russia deliberately creates critical situations at Ukraine’s nuclear facilities with shelling

It was stated by the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"As a result of this strike, Zaporizhzhia NPP was again disconnected from the power grid. This is a critical situation. And Russia is deliberately creating such critical situations at our nuclear facilities. By definition, this simply means that Russia cannot be a bona fide participant in any relations in the nuclear sphere. Therefore, the sooner the Russian nuclear industry is under sanctions, the safer the world will be," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that "we cannot leave the terrorist state any opportunity to use any nuclear facilities anywhere in the world for terror."

