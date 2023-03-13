Ukraine’s accession to NATO and EU is guarantee of long-term peace and stability, - Kuleba

Ukraine’s membership in the EU and NATO is of pragmatic interest to the European community itself.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, at the Ukraine-Oxford 2023 "European Horizons for Ukraine" summit.

"Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO should not be perceived as charity or redemption. It is of pragmatic interest to the European community itself. Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO will be a guarantee of long-term peace and stability. Instead, further uncertainty would be very imprudent. Half-hearted solutions such as keeping Ukraine on the periphery or in the waiting room can only encourage further Russian aggression, which is not in the interests of Europe," the head of the ministry emphasized.

Kuleba urges not to "look back at what will be said in Moscow."

"Everything is over with Putin. He laid all his cards on the table. He is bankrupt. But Ukraine must win so that he does not receive a reward for everything he has done. We will definitely get it with the permanent and timely support of our partners," the foreign minister added.