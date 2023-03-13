International Criminal Court intends to initiate two cases regarding Russian war crimes in Ukraine, - New York Times

The International Criminal Court intends to open two war crimes cases related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The court will seek the issuance of arrest warrants for several individuals.

As reported by Censor.NET, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to The New York Times.

These criminal cases are the first international indictments brought since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, and they were brought after several months of work by special investigative teams. They claim that Russia kidnapped Ukrainian children and teenagers and sent them to Russian re-education camps, and that the Kremlin deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure.

Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan must first present his charges to a panel of pre-trial judges, who will decide whether the legal requirements for an arrest warrant have been met or whether investigators need more evidence.

It is still unclear who the court plans to indict in each case.

Some diplomats and experts have said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could be indicted because the court does not recognize the head of state's immunity in cases related to war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide.

However, the likelihood of a trial remains low, experts say, because the court cannot hear cases in absentia, and Russia is unlikely to extradite its officials.