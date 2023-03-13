EU will approve joint plan to purchase ammunition for Ukraine next week, - Bloomberg

Next week, EU countries will sign a joint plan to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

"It is expected that the EU will sign a joint plan for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine as early as next week," - sources of the publication note.

At the same time, according to the source, the EU has reached an impasse on how to provide Kyiv with the 155-mm shells it needs this year.

According to Estonia's calculations, 1 million shells will cost 4 billion euros.

According to Bloomberg, Ukraine uses an average of 60,000 to 210,000 shells per month, while the European defense industry is able to produce only 25,000 shells during this period. Meanwhile, Russia produced from 20,000 to 60,000 shells per day.

The source of the publication said that the EU countries have not yet announced how much money they are ready to allocate this year for the purchase of ammunition and how these funds will be structured.

Some countries would like to see mandatory funding proportional to the size of each state's economy, while others want any contributions to be voluntary.

"The new funding is largely a political decision for member states. The issue - along with an agreement on the number of missiles to be supplied - is expected to be brought to the fore when EU foreign and defense ministers meet next week, ahead of the leaders' summit in Brussels, where this topic will also be on the agenda," the publication added.