Shortage of skilled workers is growing catastrophically at Zaporizhzhia NPP, - General Staff

At the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, the shortage of skilled workers who can ensure the vital activity of the nuclear power plant is growing catastrophically.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: In the city of Enerhodar, temporarily occupied by Russia, at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the shortage of skilled workers who can ensure the vital activities of the nuclear power plant is growing catastrophically. After the Russian occupiers employed people without appropriate education and experience at the NPP.

The Russian representatives of "Rosatom" have expired the contract. At the same time, they were refused to sign a new or extend an existing contract. They also refused to return to Russia, since there is no one in particular to work at the NPP. All this can lead to unforeseen consequences."

