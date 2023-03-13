Ukraine is working on continuation and expansion of "grain agreement", despite Russia’s actions, - Ambassador to Turkey Bodnar

Ukraine is interested not only in the continuation, but also in the expansion of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (both geographically and in terms of the list of export products) and, despite Russia’s attempt to slow down the work of the "grain corridor", carries out appropriate work in this direction.

As Censor.NET informs, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"On March 19, the next term of the agreement expires, consultations are currently underway to extend this agreement, at least to the same extent. But it is in the interests of the Ukrainian side not only to extend it, but also to expand the geography of ports, the number of goods that can be exported, through this corridor. For us, of course, the important basic element is to continue the agreement, but we are also working on expanding it," said Bodnar.

The diplomat assumes that the Russian side will try to use all methods of influence in order to delay the continuation of this agreement or to negotiate the conditions for the export of its grain and its goods from their territory as much as possible.

"In fact, Russia is already putting the wheels in the wheels, and this process of passage of ships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles is taking place with great delay. The inspections that the Russian side is delaying lead to an insignificant number of ships that pass inspections," said Bodnar.

The ambassador of Ukraine in Turkey points out that Ukraine concluded the agreement with mediators, therefore, Russia's actions are directed, first of all, against them.

"Actually, we have a clear agreement that we concluded with the mediators, and we are negotiating with the mediators about this very thing, so that the agreement, at least to the extent that it was signed on July 22, 2022, was extended. And the fact that the Russian side trying to use or manipulate the memorandum she signed with the UN is her relationship with the UN. And in this case, it should not be key for us as for the Ukrainian side," said Bodnar.

Executive Director of the Foreign Policy Council "Ukrainian Prism" Hennadiy Maksak, commenting to the agency on the prospect of extending the "grain agreement", points out its importance for global food security and Turkey's interest in its extension.

"We talked about it, and we really have a certain problem that Russia may refuse (from the extension of the "grain agreement" - ed.), but there is such a general optimistic vision that the agreement will be extended, and we are waiting for it... We see that Turkey is very interested in being a partner in this process, expresses solidarity with Ukraine and the need to have this "grain corridor" for the export of grain, because this is not only an issue of our economy, but an issue of the world, because it is food security," Maksak said.