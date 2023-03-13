Russia agrees to extend "grain deal" for 60 days - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia has no objections to extending the "grain deal", but only for 60 days.

This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Interfax.

At a briefing in Geneva after another round of consultations with UN representatives, the Russian official said that Russia's position would be determined by the situation with Russian agricultural exports, including bank payments, logistics, and ammonia supplies via the Togliatti-Odesa pipeline.

At the same time, Vershinin said that the sanctions relief for Russian food and fertilizers previously announced by the US, EU, and UK "do not work" and reported problems for Russian exporters.

To remind, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, under which Ukrainian grain is supplied from the port of Odesa, expires on 18 March 2023.