Candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to China, India and Brazil submitted to President for consideration - Kuleba

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted the candidacies of Ukraine’s ambassadors to China, India, and Brazil for consideration.

This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I have already submitted the candidates for ambassadors to these countries to the President of Ukraine. You will know their names after the relevant decrees are promulgated. I will only say that we plan to send specialists with ministerial and deputy ministerial experience to these special countries," Kuleba wrote on Facebook.

