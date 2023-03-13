Russian occupants shelled Nikopol region 6 times on March 13 - Regional Council

During the day, Russians shelled Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region six times. A transportation company was damaged.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk.

"After a brief lull, the Russian occupants started their attack again. During the day we had 6 attacks in Nikopol district. The enemy fired from heavy artillery at Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities, firing about three dozen shells," Lukashuk wrote.

In addition, the aggressor sent a UAV to Nikopol region.

As a result of the shelling, a transport company was damaged. It is noted that there were no casualties or injuries.

As for other districts of the region, it was calm everywhere.

