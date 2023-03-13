Ukraine’s accession to EU will not cause as much controversy as NATO membership, -Czech President Pavel

The Czech Republic’s new President Petr Pavel believes that Ukraine’s possible accession to the European Union will not cause as much controversy as the consideration of its membership in NATO.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

According to the Czech President, many EU countries agree that Ukraine should be invited to join the bloc as soon as possible. This is evidenced by the fact that a number of EU officials have visited the country that has been subjected to Russian invasion.

"I think that the membership of Ukraine or any country in the European Union can always be better explained to those who do not want it as an economic, social, cultural step, not as a military one. Certainly, Ukraine's possible accession to the European Union will not cause as much controversy as the consideration of its accession to NATO," Pavel believes.

According to Pavel, the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, which does not necessarily have to start after the end of a full-scale war, can also help bring it closer to the EU. The Czech President emphasized that he believes it is important to stand by Ukraine not only in words but also through material or financial assistance.

"This is the only thing that can not only support the morale of Ukrainian soldiers, but also the morale of Ukrainian society, which is still extremely high... If our own citizens do not see the point of helping Ukraine, if they do not perceive it as helping themselves, it will be difficult for us to maintain the pace of assistance," he explained.