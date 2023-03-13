Support of allies makes me very optimistic, - Reznikov had conversation with Lloyd Austin before Ramstein
On the evening of March 13, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov had a telephone conversation with his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin.
According to Censor.NЕТ, he wrote this in Twitter.
Reznikov noted: "Before the upcoming meeting in the Ramstein format, I had a conversation with my great friend, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
We compared notes on our cooperation and the path to victory. This sincere support of our allies makes me very optimistic about the future. Solidarity becomes efficiency on the battlefield."
